Lcnb Corp Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

