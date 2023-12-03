Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

RPTX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 167,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,847. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.41. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 173.09%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repare Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 783,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 783,709 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 931,556 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,657,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,155,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

