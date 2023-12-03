Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
RPTX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 167,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,847. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.41. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 173.09%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
