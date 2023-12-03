Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $196.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

