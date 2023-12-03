Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.2 %

Copart stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

