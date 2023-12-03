Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 273,685 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 1,165.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,685 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,040 shares of company stock worth $1,786,549. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

