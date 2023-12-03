Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after purchasing an additional 874,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 581,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 479,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after buying an additional 381,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.