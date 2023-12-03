347,243 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Trading Up 22.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.64 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

View Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.