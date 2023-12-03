347,243 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of CleanSpark at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CleanSpark Trading Up 22.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.64 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on CleanSpark
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.