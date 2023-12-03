Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

CVS opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

