MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,652.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,336.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,287.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

