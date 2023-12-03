Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

