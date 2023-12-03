Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,246 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

PFFD stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

