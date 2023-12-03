Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $17,554,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,106 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.89.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

