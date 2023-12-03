Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,874 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 10,440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

