Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.79 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

