Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

HES stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.85. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

