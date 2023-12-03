Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $771,000 Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,439,000 after acquiring an additional 145,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $112.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

