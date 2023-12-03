Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sanmina by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of SANM opened at $50.38 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

