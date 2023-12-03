Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.3 %

PAYC stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

