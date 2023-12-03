3,275,163 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,275,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,953,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vale at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $9,770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 242,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,429,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Up 2.5 %

VALE opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

