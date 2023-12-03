Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.30 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 303,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $46,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $205.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.