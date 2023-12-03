Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $46,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $231.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.39 and a 52-week high of $233.80.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

