Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of TFS Financial worth $49,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.59. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.53%.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

