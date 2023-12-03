Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 102,800 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.74% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $44,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $159,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.58 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

