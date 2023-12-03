Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 679,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $44,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

