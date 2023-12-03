Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $49,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. Research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

