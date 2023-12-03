Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Brookfield Renewable worth $48,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -275.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

