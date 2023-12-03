Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 425,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.13% of U.S. Silica worth $48,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 0.7 %

SLCA stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $876.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

