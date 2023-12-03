Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 793,132 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793,132 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.98% of PBF Energy worth $50,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $2,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,864.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.