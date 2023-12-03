Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Match Group worth $49,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile



Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

