iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,770 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

