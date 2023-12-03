Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 29,101 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

