Cerity Partners LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

