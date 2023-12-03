Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

