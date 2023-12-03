Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.09 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

