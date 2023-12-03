SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 856.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,151 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

