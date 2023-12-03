Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.95 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.10.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

