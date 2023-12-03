Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 69,314 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Mangham Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mangham Associates LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $244,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

