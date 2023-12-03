Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $124,000 in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 273.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,279 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $53.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

