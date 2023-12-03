Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $51.41 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

