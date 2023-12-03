Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $76,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

