Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $158,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 105,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

VTWO stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

