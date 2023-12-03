Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 159.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,908,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $51,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

