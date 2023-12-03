Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 74,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Kize Capital LP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 17.6% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

CHTR stock opened at $401.87 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

