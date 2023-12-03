Ossiam Buys 7,451 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Flex were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Flex by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

