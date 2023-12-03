Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Cut by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $304,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $649,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.5% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $95.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

