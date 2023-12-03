Ossiam Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $112.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,500 and sold 720,874 shares valued at $75,082,110. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

