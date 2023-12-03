Ossiam Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nordson were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 9,439.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,812,000 after buying an additional 702,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.80 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

