Ossiam Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ossiam lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

