Ossiam Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ossiam lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk
Trade Desk Price Performance
Trade Desk stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.