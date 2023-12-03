Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255,428 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 48,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

