Ossiam Decreases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ossiam decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Block were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Block by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.38 and a beta of 2.51. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CLSA raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,012,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

